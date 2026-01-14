Delhi's extreme pollution forced world number 2 to pull out of India Open, handed 500 USD fine Anders Antonsen withdrew from the India Open 2026, citing Delhi’s extreme pollution, marking his third consecutive absence. Mia Blichfeldt also raised hygiene concerns at training areas. BAI defended the venue, while BWF has yet to respond.

New Delhi:

World No. 2 Anders Antonsen has publicly explained his absence from the ongoing India Open 2026, citing environmental concerns in Delhi as the decisive factor behind his withdrawal. The Danish shuttler confirmed that this marks the third straight year he has opted not to compete in the tournament, despite its status as one of the premier events on the badminton calendar.

Antonsen addressed the issue directly through social media, stating that severe air pollution in the national capital made participation untenable. He also revealed that his decision came at a financial cost, with the Badminton World Federation imposing a fine for pulling out of the event.

"Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result, BWF once again has fined me 5000 USD," Antonsen shared.

Dane Mia Blichfeldt also raised hygiene concerns

His remarks surfaced a day after fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about hygiene and training conditions at the venue. Following her first-round victory at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Blichfeldt described what she believed were unhealthy surroundings, including pigeon droppings and dust in areas used for warm-ups.

The India Open is being staged at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for the first time, having previously been hosted at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall until last year. Blichfeldt, currently ranked world No. 20, said the issues she observed were similar to those she had experienced in earlier editions, adding that she had not noticed meaningful improvements.

While Blichfeldt clarified she was satisfied with the quality of the match courts, she expressed concern over environmental factors such as cold temperatures, dirt, and dust, which she felt could affect player health and performance. She also urged authorities to address these issues before the World Championships later this year, which will be held in India for the first time in 16 years.

The Badminton Association of India moved quickly to counter suggestions that the competition venue was poorly maintained. Secretary General Sanjay Mishra stated that Blichfeldt’s comments were being misconstrued, explaining that her concerns related primarily to training and warm-up areas, particularly at the KD Jadhav Stadium, rather than the main arena. He added that the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium had been kept clean and free of dirt and pigeons, noting that several players had expressed satisfaction with the conditions.