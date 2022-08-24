EXCLUSIVE | Jo karna tha kar liya, it's time to enjoy the game: Sharath Kamal on his career and beyond

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sharath Kamal talked about his performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, his fitness and much more.

Highlights Sharath Kamal won three gold and one silver medal at CWG 2022.

In 2006, when I won two gold medals for India, the game did not have much reach: Sharath

Sharath Kamal was one of the heroes for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022, having won three gold and one silver medal. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Sharath Kamal talked about his fitness, performance at the CWG 2022, and more. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

On playing 12 matches over a period of 3 days

See, with experience you gain knowledge on how to handle these days. Even before, CWG events have had tight schedules. Part of the reason is me playing all four events. We know the schedule, so the preparation is done with everything in mind. I started preparing six to seven months before Commonwealth. I used to have 3-4 small sessions. Like I used to go on the ground, run for some time, take a break, play table tennis and then hit the gym. So that is why my body didn't feel the pressure.

On his Fitness

So five to six years before, I used to play TT two times a day, along with working on my fitness and working on my fitness once a day. But, after that, the requirement of the game changed. The game became faster. So, I realised that if I have to stand up to the competition, I will have to work even harder. I used to push my limits so hard that I sometimes hit the gym two times a day along with a session of cardio and also a game of Table Tennis. I used to play the game only as per requirement and focussed more on my overall fitness.

On whether table tennis is better placed than before?

In 2006, when I won two gold medals for India, the game did not have much reach. People did not know much about the game. Thanks to social media and TV broadcasting, people have much better access to live games than before. Earlier, even if people wanted to follow they had no options. Now a lot of people are following the game. They can idolise. They can watch and then want to become say a Sharath Kamal. So that also gives us a chance to inspire people.

On if the approach of youngsters has changed towards the game over the years?

Yes, we have a lot of youngsters doing good at the international level. In our times, we didn't use to play this high internationally, but now, players are playing superb even in India. For us, breaking into the Top 100 was considered to be a big deal. Now the youngsters have set new benchmarks for themselves. They are aiming to be in the Top 10. I think we have set good standards and the kids want to get ahead of them, which is a great sign for the sport.

On over three-decade relationship with his coaches

They have been my coaches since I was four years old. When it came to a stage where I was the best, even then they used to push me saying that I was India's best chance. They used to say," Rukna mat!". Others stopped at some stage, but they kept pushing me and are the main sources of my motivation.

On being in a much better place on a personal and professional level.

The main thing is 'Jo mene karna tha kar liya'. If I am doing better, it is just for my own satisfaction. 'Jisko prove karna tha 10-15 saal phle hi kar liya tha.' I just try to better myself each time. Most importantly, I am quite content. I am more focused on my preparation. I know if I do these things right, the results will follow. I want to give my best shot and don't want to have any regrets.

On Sreeja Akula

She played really well. One of the main players across all countries. She showed so much improvement round to round and was quite receptive to all the suggestions and executed our plans in an instant.

Advice to youngsters?

More than telling them, I am showing them. Fitness is of paramount importance. You can actually the win world if you focus on that. We Indians are really good at skills if we can match the fitness levels of top-tier athletes, the sky is the limit for us.

Latest Sports News