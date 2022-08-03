CWG 2022: What PM Modi said on team India's silver medal in badminton

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PV Sindhu celebrates after winning against Malaysias Goh Jin Wei in the Badminton Womens Singles game at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England

CWG 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the silver medal won by India in the team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games will go a long way in making the game even more popular. PM Modi congratulated every member of the squad and said he was proud of their accomplishment.

"Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come," the prime minister said.

Defending champion India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for a silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.



Focus on individual event: Sindhu

Country's top women's singles player and the favourite for the women's singles gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth games, PV Sindhu has called on the players to turn their attention to individual events after their defeat to Malaysia in the Mixed Team competition.

"Now that the team (event) is over, I think it's paramount now to focus on the individuals. I'm hoping for the best, I'm hoping for the gold," she said.

Though Sindhu won her women's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty in men's doubles and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective matches as India went down 1-3 to Malaysia.



