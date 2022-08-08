CWG 2022, Medals Tally: From Mirabai Chanu to Lakshya Sen, here's final list of India's medal winners

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India won 61 medals at CWG 2022

India clinched a total number of 61 medals at the 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

The country is positioned at the fourth spot on the medals table.

Here is all you need to know about India's journey at the multi-nation event:

In which events did India win the most number of medals?

India won 12 medals in weightlifting followed by 10 medals in wrestling.

In which events did India win the lowest number of medals?

India failed to bag a single medal in swimming, gymnastics, Triathlon and cycling.

How many gold medals did India win?

India won 22 gold medals

Gold Medal Winners -

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting) Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting) Indian Women's Team (Lawn Bowls) Indian Men's Team (Table Tennis Mixed Team) Sudhir (Para Powerlifting) Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) Deepak Punia (Wrestling) Sakshi Malik (Wrestling) Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling) Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) Naveen Sihag (Wrestling) Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) Neetu Ghanghas (Boxing) Amit Panghal (Boxing) Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis) Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump) PV Sindhu (Badminton) Lakshya Sen (Badminton) Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairajrankireddy (Badminton)

How many silver medals did India bag?

India bagged 16 silver medals.

Silver Medal Winners -

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting) Bindiyarani Devi (Weightlifting) Sushila Devi (Judo) Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting) Indian Badminton Team (Badminton Mixed Team) Tulika Mann (Judo) Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump) Anshu Malik (Wrestling) Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase) Priyanka Goswami (10000m Walk race) Men's Team (Lawn Bowls) Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing) Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan (Table Tennis) Women's cricket team Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump) Men's hockey team

How many bronze medals did India clinch?

India clinched 23 bronze medals.

Bronze Medal Winners -

Gururaj Pujari (Weightlifting) Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo) Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting) Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting) Saurav Ghoshal (Squash) Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting) Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Men's High Jump) Divya Kakran (Wrestling) Mohit Grewal (Wrestling) Jasmine Lamboria (Boxing) Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling) Pooja Sihag (Wrestling) Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing) Deepak Nehra (Wrestling) Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis) Rohit Tokas (Boxing) Women's hockey team Sandeep Kumar (10000m Race Walk, Athletics) Annu Rani (Javelin Throw, Athletics) Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton) Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton) Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal (Squash) G. Sathiyan (Table Tennis)

Was this India’s best performance in CWG?

No, it is the fifth best performance in the history of the event for India when compared to the number of medals bagged.

Following are India’s top five CWG campaigns:

2010, New Delhi - 101 medals

2002, Manchester - 69 medals

2018, Gold Coast - 66 medals

2014, Glasgow - 64 medals

2022, Birmingham - 61 medals

