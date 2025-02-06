Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, presents signed Test jersey | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar meets India's President Droupadi Murmu.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met President Droupadi Murmu along with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, February 6.

Tendulkar, the God of Cricket, also presented the President with his signed Test jersey during the visit to the nation's highest office. He interacted with the President as they walked together at the residence.

Sachin was recently honoured with the Colonel CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the BCCI Naman Awards 2025. Tendulkar, who is known as the God of Cricket, has become the 31st recipient of the prestigious award.

Tendulkar addressed the gathering at the event in Mumbai. "Thank you all for coming. I am thankful to the BCCI, I can't thank them enough. They have always been supportive. Truly humbled to have my name in the list of awardees," Tendulkar said after being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The legend also shared a piece of advice for the rising cricketers. "Without cricket, all of us would not have been sitting in this room. You slowly start losing grip over your career. There will be distractions, but do not let it affect you and your career. When you have everything, value the things and behave appropriately. You have plenty of cricket in you, give your everything. Only when it ends, you will realise what you will miss," Tendulkar added.

Sachin is an Indian legend, having been a key reason for the fans to take the sport of cricket. He holds several records in international cricket. Tendulkar has the most runs by any batter in both Tests and ODIs and also has the most centuries in Tests and international cricket. He held the record for most tons in ODIs but was eclipsed by his predecessor in Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sachin has 15921 runs from 200 Tests with 51 centuries to his name. He has 18246 runs in 463 matches in ODIs with 49 tons. Sachin had played only one T20I in his career, scoring 10 runs in his lone T20I against South Africa in 2006 in Johannesburg.