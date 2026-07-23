Commonwealth Games Opening ceremony live streaming details: When and where to watch event in India?

New Delhi:

The Commonwealth Games kick off on July 23 as Glasgow hosts 74 nations participating in 10 sporting events for the quadrennial event that will run till August 2. The CWG 2026 is still a prestigious event, but the sporting disciplines have been truncated from 19 for the 2022 CWG to just 10 for the Glasgow Games.

India have sent a contingent of 125 athletes with 77 men and 48 female athletes bidding for glory. Neeraj Chopra, Mirabani Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain and Jaismine Lamboria, among others, headline the contingent. The Games have kicked off with some events taking place before the opening ceremony.

India's Putul Sonowal registered a win in his first match of the bowls, stunning the current world outdoor champion Ryan Bester, while India's women's pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey (lead) and Pinki Singh (skip) defeated the Maltese duo of Rebecca Louise Rixon (lead) and Connie-Leigh Rixon (skip) in the women's bowls event.

Chanu, Borgohain India's flag-bearers

However, the action now shifts to the opening ceremony as decorated weightlifter and three-time CWG medallist Mirabai Chanu and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent for the CWG 2026. Chanu and Borgohain are both Olympic medallists too, with the weightlifter having won a silver in the 2021 Tokyo Games and Borgohain having clinched a bronze in the same Olympics. While Borgohain had not won a Commonwealth medal in her previous appearances, she has assured a medal at the 2026 CWG after earning a bye in the quarterfinals and moving into the semifinals.

Stars will set the stage alight at the opening ceremony as the likes of Tom Walker, KT Tunstall, Callum Beattie, Nina Nesbitt, Valtos, Nathan Evans, and Saint PHNX will be performing at the Glasgow opening ceremony.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (on July 24).

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 opening ceremony in India?

Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch the opening ceremony live on TV in India, while users can stream the ceremony online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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