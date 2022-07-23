Commonwealth Games: Here are 10 interesting facts about India's journey in the event so far

Follow us on Image Source : CGF Commonwealth Sport Logo

With less than a week left for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, let's take a look at some interesting facts related to India about the event.

Who won the maiden medal for India in CWG? When?

In 1934 when India participated in the CWG for the first time, wrestler Rashid Anwar won the first medal for the country. At that time, the event took place in London.

How many players took part in the 1934 Commonwealth Games?

Only six Indian athletes took in the year 1934. Moreover, they participated only in athletics and wrestling disciplines.

When did India win its first gold in CWG?

It was Milkha Singh who won in Cardiff in the year 1958 and brought the first gold medal back to India.

When it comes to women's events at CWG, who won a medal for the first time?

The duo of Ami Ghia and Kanwal Thakar Singh became the first Indian women to win a CWG medal. In the year 1978, they won the bronze medal in Edmonton, Canada.

Who won the second gold for India in CWG?

Discus thrower Krishna Poonia won India's second gold medal in athletics at the 2010 CWG in Delhi. This came after a gap of 52 long years after Milkha Singh's historic feat.

How many medals did India collect in the game's history so far?

India has bagged a total of 503 medals to date.

Was there any edition when India didn't manage to win a single medal in CWG?

India returned home medal-less from the CWG only on two occasions -- 1938 (Sydney) and 1954 (Vancouver).

Who is the first para-athlete to win the CWG medal for India?

In the year 2006, Discus thrower Ranjith Kumar became the first Indian para-athlete to win a CWG medal. He bagged a bronze medal back then.

Who is the most successful Indian athlete in CWG to date?

The most successful Indian athlete at the CWG to this date is the shooter, Jaspal Rana. He has won 15 medals in the multi-sport extravaganza.

How many players are participating in the 2022 CWG?

A strong 322-member Indian contingent will be taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



