Commonwealth Games Gold medallist K Sanjita Chanu fails dope test; suspended provisionally by NADA

Two-time Commonwealth Games Gold medallist K Sanjita Chanu has been dealt a fresh blow by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after it updated its latest list of provisionally suspended athletes. Chanu who was facing a doping charge was initially cleared two years ago but has landed a fresh blow after her name was included in the latest list. Chanu finished second at the recently held National Games in 49kg, and tested positive for the presence of Drostanolone Metabolite, an anabolic androgenic steroid.

Chanu faces dope test charge again

"It's very sad that such a top player has tested positive. This will have a very bad influence on the youngsters," Sahdev Yadav, president of Indian Weightlifting Federation said.

Chanu is not the only one facing the charge as she along with three fellow lifters Veerjeet Kaur, Poorani Sri and Ashish are also on the list.

Cleared of the dope taint two years ago, two-time Commonwealth Games gold-winning weightlifter was set to get the coveted Arjuna award which had been on hold since 2018.

During that time, a Sports Ministry source had confirmed that Chanu would be conferred with the Arjuna award as per a 2018 Delhi High Court order, which directed the selection committee to consider her and keep the decision in a sealed cover to be disclosed only if she was absolved of the doping charges.

What is the extent of ban?

In the case of steroids, a four-year ban is usually imposed for a first-time offense. While two years for stimulants if the athlete is found to have made use of the banned substances. Three kabaddi players Shivam Chaudhary, Rajnesh and Mohit Pahal are also on NADA’s radar with the new list updated. Of the big names, Shivam Chaudhary is affiliated with the popular Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and has been a star attraction.

