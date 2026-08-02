Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony live streaming: Check details, timings and India's flag bearer

New Delhi:

The Commonwealth Games 2026 drew to a close with the closing ceremony scheduled later on August 2 (local time) as Glasgow bids adieu to the quadrennial event, having stepped up to host it. The event was originally scheduled to take place in Victoria, but the Australian city decided against hosting it due to projected cost increase.

The event ended on Sunday evening as several nations celebrated huge success, with India bagging 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. India will be hosting the next Games in Ahmedabad in 2030. The closing ceremony is set to begin at 9:00 PM local time (1:30 AM IST on Monday).

Scotland to pass the baton to India

The closing ceremony will witness Scotland passing on the baton to India as the host for the centenary Games in 2030, marking 100 years since the first edition of the Games in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1930. The closing ceremony will witness a special show with Indian celebrities performing.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar, sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan and Bhoomi Trivedi will be enthralling the fans with their performances. The ceremony will take place at the iconic Hydro arena. The Games will be handed over to India, and the closing ceremony will have a handover segment unfolding in three acts.

Vande Mataram to kick off opening act

The first of the three handover acts will see Chhillar leading a theatrical performance of Vande Mataram, the Indian national song, which has marked the completion of 150 years. The second act will have a special fusion of Indian and Scottish stars, followed by the third act where India's musical journey will be on display before a tribute to Gujarat, the host state for the next Games.

Ahead of all the action, here are all the live streaming details of the Commonwealth Games' closing ceremony.

Who is India's flag-bearer?

India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Glasgow Games will be Jaismine Lamboria, the reigning World Champion in the 57kg weight category and the Bhiwani girl who won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the same weight event.

When is the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM local time on August 2, which is 1:30 AM IST on August 3.

Where to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony in India?

Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network to watch the closing ceremony live on TV in India, while users can stream the ceremony online on the SonyLiv app and website.

Also Read:

Mirabai Chanu wants to find the missing piece in her illustrious medal cabinet at Asian Games