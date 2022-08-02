Commonwealth Games: Women's Lawn Bowls team clinches historic gold, bags 10th medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India Lawn Bowls team

India lawn bowls team scripted history as they won the country's maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the game. Team India clinched gold after defeating South Africa by 17-10 in the final of the women's fours event on Tuesday.

This was India's first final appearance ever in the women's fours format of the competition.

The women's fours team comprised Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third), and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip).

After conceding an 8-4 lead after the tenth end, the South African team bounced back and took the lead of 10-8 after the 11th End. However, the match became thrilling after the 12th End when the scores were leveled at 10-10. India dominated again with 12-10 after the 13th End and the tables were turned. After this, there was no looking back as India dominated by 17-10 after 15 Ends.

The South African team comprised Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third), and Val Smith (skip).

Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand by 16-13 in the semifinals.

The Indian men's pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarterfinal.

Lawn Bowls rules:

Lawn Bowls is played in three formats essentially singles, doubles, and fours, depending on the number of individuals pitted against each other.

The player/team which manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called 'The Jack', are awarded the points.

The bowls need to be rolled on the floor from a distance.

In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one 'end'. One 'end' means completion of one round.

The team with more points after all the ends of throws will take the contest.

