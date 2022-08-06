Commonwealth Games: Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in wrestling, bags her 3rd medal of multi-nation event

Vinesh Phogat defeated Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don to win the gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.
She thrashed her opponent by a 3-0 win record in women's 53kg freestyle wrestling.
The 27-year-old Phogat scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian woman to win Gold at both CWG & Asian Games. She also became the 1st Indian woman to bag 3 consecutive Gold at the Commonwealth Games.
Following is the medals tally of Phogat at the CWG:
- 2014 Glasgow - Gold medal in the 48 kg category
- 2018 Gold Coast - Gold medal in the 50 kg category
- 2022 Birmingham - Gold medal in the 53 kg category
Phogat won the 5th medal in wrestling and the 11th gold medal for India in the 2022 edition of the multi-nation event.
Earlier, wrestler Ravi Dahiya won gold medal in the 57 Kg weight category.