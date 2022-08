Follow us on Image Source : AP Sharath Kamal wins gold

India’s star paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta clinched another gold medal for the day at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

He thrashed England’s Liam Pitchford in the final match by 4-1.

Earlier he bagged gold medals in the Mixed doubles, men's team and the silver medal in the Men's doubles events of Table Tennis in this year's edition of the multi-nation event.

Latest Sports News