Commonwealth Games 2022: Mixed day of victory and losses; relive India's 10th day

Highlights 21-year-old Nitu Ghanghas won the gold medal in the 48kg category

India has 55 medals as of now

Team India has clinched 18 gold medals so far

Birmingham| Team India on the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, fared extremely well and they managed to cross the 50 medal mark on the leaderboard. It all started with superstar boxer Nikat Zareen winning gold in the 50kg bout. To India's fortune, Nikhat wasn't the only one who secured the gold. Along with her Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas also secured the prestigious Commonwealth Gold in their final bouts.

Boxer Sagar Ahlawat failed to keep up with his colleagues and could only win CWG silver in the heavyweight category but went down to England's Delicious Orie. On the other hand, Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula secured gold in the mixed doubles table tennis event. Sharath and G Sathiyan also failed to bring their best and had to be contempt with the silver medal. Still recovering from the clock howler, the Indian women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal as they beat New Zealand in the penalty shootout. This was the Indian women's hockey team's first victory in 16 long years. India's Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Aboobacker clinched gold and silver respectively as they scripted history in the men's triple jump contest.

In the absence of golden boy Neeraj Chopra, who missed the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury, India's female javelin thrower Annu Rani clinched the bronze medal for team India. As far as squash is considered, India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal managed to win the bronze medal for India. On the badminton front, Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal in badminton men's singles and the dominant pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand managed to win the bronze medal for India.

Heartbreak followed for team India women's cricket team, as they lost the gold medal match to the mighty Aussies and could only secure a silver medal.

Other notable results from day 10:

Badminton:

PV Sindhu advances to the final of women's singles.

Lakshya emerges victorious

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty book a berth in the men's doubles final

Athletics:

Women's 4x100m relay team secure the 5th spot in the final

Men's 4x400m, despite their best efforts, finish in the seventh spot

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal advances to the final of the men's singles

Sathiyan fails to register a victory in singles semi-final

