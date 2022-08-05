Major security lapse at Commonwealth Games; Audio equipment falls inside wrestling arena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The session was stopped at 11.22 local time.

In what can only be called a major security lapse, wrestling events at the ongoing Commonwealth Games were stopped when audio equipment fell from the ceiling, moments after the starting session.

Fans and officials were asked to leave the arena for a 'health and safety check' as chaos reigned supreme on the opening day of the wrestling competition. The morning session was halted for more than two hours. A security officer and an Indian, Scottish and Pakistan team official told PTI that a speaker fell from the hall ceiling leading to a long delay.

The session was stopped at 11.22 local time and then it was announced that action would resume at 12.15. The resumption timing was changed thrice at the time of writing.

"We have been hearing that a speaker fell and everyone was told to vacate the area for a safety check," said a security officer at the venue. An Indian official said, "We are in the warm-up area. We heard about a speaker falling near the mat."

A Pakistani team official who was also inside the hall at the time of the incident said, "I could not see it but something fell. They said a speaker and we had to come out." Everyone inside the venue was tight-lipped about what exactly happened as the spectators waited in the corridor, seeking clarity on resumption.

"We have been waiting for more than an hour. They said it would start soon, but we have no clarity as of now," said Inderpal, a fan. Nine bouts had already taken place before the session was stopped. Gold medal contenders Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia had won their bouts comfortably.

The restart timing too, got changed a couple of times. First, it was 4:45 PM, then it got changed to 5:15 PM, and then was changed again to 5:45 PM.

