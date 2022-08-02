Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India on cusp of history, three gold medals on line
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India eyeing gold medals in badminton, table tennis and Lawn Bowls, follow for all the live updates
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India on the cusp of history, three gold medals on line
- The Indian lawn bowls women's fours team has guaranteed themselves as a silver medal after they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final
- The hockey team is all set to take on England their third Pool A match. If India somehow manage to win the match, they will earn themselves a place in the semifinals
- India are also eyeing a gold in the Badminton and Table Tennis games
Latest Sports News