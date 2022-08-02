Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India on cusp of history, three gold medals on line

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India on cusp of history, three gold medals on line

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India eyeing gold medals in badminton, table tennis and Lawn Bowls, follow for all the live updates

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2022 11:15 IST
Commonwealth games, Birmingham, 2022
Image Source : PTI Indian women's Lawn Bowl team eyeing the all important gold medal in the finals today

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: India on the cusp of history, three gold medals on line

  • The Indian lawn bowls women's fours team has guaranteed themselves as a silver medal after they defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final

  • The hockey team is all set to take on England their third Pool A match. If India somehow manage to win the match, they will earn themselves a place in the semifinals

  • India are also eyeing a gold in the Badminton and Table Tennis games

Latest Sports News

Top News

Latest News