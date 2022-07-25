Commonwealth Games 2022, Live Updates: Member of Indian women's 4x100m relay team flunks dope test
- A CWG-bound member of Indian women's 4x100m relay team has flunked the dope test. She is set to be withdrawn from the team and as a result the Indian team will be left with just four participants.
- Boxing's assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak have been included in the Indian contingent.
- Bisheshwar Nandi named women's Gymnastics coach for CWG.
"I've done my biometrics a day before and am expecting my Visa to arrive by tomorrow.
I will join the team by July 29," Nandi said.