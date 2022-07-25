Monday, July 25, 2022
     
Commonwealth Games 2022, Live Updates: Member of Indian women's 4x100m relay team flunks dope test

Commonwealth Games 2022: Live Updates and Latest News.

India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 25, 2022 16:04 IST
Commonwealth Games 2022
Image Source : TWITTER Commonwealth Games 2022 venue

Commonwealth Games 2022, Live Updates: Member of Indian women's 4x100m relay team flunks dope test

  • A CWG-bound member of Indian women's 4x100m relay team has flunked the dope test. She is set to be withdrawn from the team and as a result the Indian team will be left with just four participants.
  • Boxing's assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak have been included in the Indian contingent.
  • Bisheshwar Nandi named women's Gymnastics coach for CWG.

"I've done my biometrics a day before and am expecting my Visa to arrive by tomorrow.

I will join the team by July 29," Nandi said.

