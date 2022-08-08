Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen clinches gold, bags 57th medal for India

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lakshya Sen in action

Lakshya Sen clinched the gold medal for India in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

He thrashed his Malaysian opponent Tze Yong NG by 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to win his maiden gold medal at the multi-nation event.

Sen lost the first round by a close margin of 21-19. However, he leveled the game after winning the second set by 21-9 as he took 10 points on the trot.

The 20-year-old Sen had defeated Singaporean shuttler Jia Heng Jason Teh in the semifinals by 21-10, 18-21, 21-16.

On the other hand, Tze Yong beat Kidambi Srikanth 13-21, 21-19, 21-10 in the other semifinals.

After Sen's victory, India's medal tally has now risen to 57 including 20 gold medals.

