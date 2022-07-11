Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian contingency in a nutshell

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian team all set to leave for CWG

The most awaited event of the year, the Commonwealth Games is just around the corner. The multi-nation sporting event is all set for July 28 to August 28 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This will be India's 18th appearance in the event and the hopes of the entire country are pinned on the athletes who are traveling to the United Kingdom.

The CWG 2022 will start on July 28

The Indian contingent has been training hard to earn themselves a qualification spot for the showpiece event. As far as the Indian team's history goes, they have always put their best foot forward and have been a force to reckon with. This time around, the Indian athletes will look to better their previous performances and end up in the top spot of the medal tally.

Here is a complete look at Indian athletes who have qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Badminton

The Indian badminton players went through a rigorous round of selection trials in New Delhi.

Men:

Lakshya Sen

Kidambi Srikanth

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

B Sumeeth Reddy

Women:

PV Sindhu

Ashwini Ponnappa

Aakarshi Kashyap

Treesa Jolly

Gayatri Gopichand

Boxing

The Boxing Federation of India conducted the trials in Patiala this year. The biggest highlight of these trials was the fact that ace Indian boxer MC Mary Kom couldn't continue her first-round bout due to a knee injury.

Men

Shiva Thapa (63.5kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (57 kg)

Amit Panghal (51kg)

Rohit Tokas (67 kg)

Sumit Kundu (75 kg)

Ashish Chaudhary (80 kg)

Sanjeet Kumar (92 kg)

Sagar (+92 kg)

Women

Nitu (48kg)

Nikhat Zareen (50kg)

Jaismine (60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (70kg)

Cricket

Taking the flight, for the first time to the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women's team will play against Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan and will have to earn a place for knock-outs.

Hockey

Both the men's and women's Indian hockey teams have earned themselves a place in the event courtesy of their FIH rankings and are all set to play against Ghana, England, Canada, and Wales in the league phase.

Table Tennis

The trials for the Indian tennis team for the CWG 2022 at the Dravid-Padukone Academy in Bengaluru. The players were chosen based on their ranking.

Men:

Achanta Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Harmeet Desai

Sanil Shetty

Women:

Manika Batra

Reeth Rishya

Sreeja Akula

Diya Chitale

Manush Shah (men's) and Swastika Ghosh (women's) have been named as replacement players

Marathon

The list of athletes who qualified for the Marathon are as follows:

Nitendra Singh Rawat

Anish Thapa Magar

Anil Kumar Singh

Ashish Kumar

AB Belliappa

Kalidas Laxman Hirave

Swimming

The list of athletes who qualified for swimming is as follows:

Sajan Prakash (200m, 100m, 50m, butterfly)

Srihari Nataraj (50m, 100m, 200m backstroke)

Kushagara Rawat (1500m, 200m, 400m freestyle)

Advait Page (1500m freestyle)

Weightlifting

The 12-member contingent was elected for the Commonwealth Games 2022 after a round of selection trials.

Men

Sanket Mahadev (55kg)

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (55kg)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg)

Achinta Sheuli(73kg)

Ajay Singh (81kg)

Vikas Thakur (96kg)

Ragala Venkat Rahul (+96kg)

Women:

Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

Bindyarani Devi (55kg)

Popy Hazarika (59kg)

Usha Kumara (87kg)

Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Wrestling

The Indian wrestlers went through an intense trial session before the list was finalized, the list of athletes who qualified for wrestling are as follows:



Women:

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57kg)

Sakshi Malik (62kg)

Divya Kakran (68kg)

Pooja Sihag (76kg)

Men:

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg)

Bajrang Punia (65kg)

Naveen (74kg)

Deepak Punia (86kg)

Deepak (97kg)

Mohit Grewal (125kg)

Athletics:

The Indian contingency for the athletics round are as follows:

Men

Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees (long jump), Praveen Chitravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul (all triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shotput)*, Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Rohit Yadav (all javelin), Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kharti (race walking), Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m relay).

Women:

S Dhalalakshmi (100m and 4x100m relay), Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles), Aishwarya B (long jump and triple jump), Ancy Sojan (long jump), Manpreet Kaur (shotput), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon, Seema Punia (discus)*, Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani (javelin), Manju Bala and Sarita Singh (hammer throw), Bhawana Jat, Priyanka Goswami (race walking), Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna, NS Simi (4x100m relay)