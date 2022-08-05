Commonwealth Games 2022: India stranded in seventh spot despite winning two more medals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's Murali Sreeshankar with his silver medal

Birmingham| On the seventh day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, which is being hosted in Birmingham, India successfully clinched two medals. Sudhir clinched the gold in para powerlifting whereas Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in long jump. Both of them created history as they became the first Indian to win gold and silver in their respective categories. With the recent additions, India's medal count has gone up to 20 but they remain stranded in the seventh position.

As of now, India has won 20 CWG medals. These include 6 gold medals, 7 silver medals, and 7 bronze medals. As far as India's medal tally is concerned, the weightlifting team has got them the maximum amount of prizes with 10 medals to their name which includes 3 gold medals. Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics was the first Indian athlete to open India's account in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. India has undoubtedly added more medals to their tally but they do not see any improvement in their standings on the leaderboard. Australia still tops the chart with 132 CWG medals.

Players who won medals for Team India

Gold Medal Winners:

Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting (Women's 46kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Weightlifting (Men's 67kg category)

Achinta Sheuli in Weightlifting (Men's 73kg category)

Lawn Bowl women's team

Men's Table Tennis team

Sudhir in para Powerlifting

Silver Medal Winners

Sanket Sargar in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg category)

Bindyarani Devi in Weightlifting (Women's 55kg category)

Sushila Devi in Judo (Women's 48kg category)

Vikas Thakur in Weightlifting (Men's 96kg category)

Mixed Team in Badminton

Tulika Mann in Judo (Women's +78kg category)

Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump

Bronze Medal Winners

Gururaj Pujari in Weightlifting (Men's 61kg category)

Vijay Kumar Yadav in Judo (Men's 60kg category)

Harjinder Kaur in Weightlifting (Women's 60kg category)

Lovepreet Singh in Weightlifting (Men's 109kg category)

Saurav Ghoshal in Squash (Men's single)

Gurdeep Singh in Weightlifting (Men's +109kg category)

Tejaswin Shankar in Athletics (Men's High Jump)

