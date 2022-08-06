Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on day 9 of the multi-nation event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's schedule for the 9th day of CWG

Birmingham| India has registered their best day in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Deepak Punia winning gold medals in wrestling. Along with these three veterans, Anshu Malik clinched the silver and Mohit Grewal won the bronze. Apart from wrestling, the men's quartet team of Lawn Bowl have reached the finals as they defeated England 13-12 win in the semi-final.

The women's hockey team suffered a heartbreak as they crashed out of CWG after they were defeated by the dominant Australian side courtesy of a shootout. India will look to add a few more medals by the end of day 9. Indians will compete in various medal events across various disciplines which include athletics, para-athletics, para table tennis, wrestling, boxing, and lawn bowls. The women's cricket team also has their eyes set on the CWG cricket championship final and they will take on England later in the day.

India's schedule for day 9 is listed below:

Table Tennis: Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Hosenally Oumehani / Jalim Nandeshwaree (Mauritius) in Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (02:00 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Thomas Wu Zhang Chloe Anna / Whitton Lara (Wales) in Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (02:00 PM IST)

Para Athletics: Poonam Sharma, Sharmila, Shantosh in Women’s F55 for 57 Shot Put Finals (02:50 PM IST)

Wrestling: Pooja Gehlot vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio (Scotland) in Women’s Freestyle 50 KG Group A Match 1 (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Samantha Stewart (Canada) in Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 2 (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Naveen Kumar vs Ogbonna Emannuel John (Nigeria) in Men’s Freestyle 74 KG 1/8 Finals (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Pooja Gehlot vs Rebecca Ndolo Muambo (Cameroon) in Women’s Freestyle 50 KG Group A Match 3 (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye (Nigeria)in Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 3 (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Pooja Sihag vs Mitchell Montague (New Zealand) in Women’s Freestyle 76 KG Quarter-Finals (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Ravi Kumar vs Suraj Singh (New Zealand) in Men’s Freestyle 57 KG Quarter-Finals (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Deepak Nehra vs Nishan Randhawa (Canada) in Men’s Freestyle 97 KG Quarter-Finals (03:00 PM IST)

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don (Sri Lanka) in Women’s Freestyle 53 KG Nordic System Match 6 (03:00 PM IST)

Athletics: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami in Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final (03:00 PM IST)

Boxing: Priyanka Dhillon (Canada) vs Nitu Ghanghas in Women’s 45-48 KG Semi-Finals (03:00 PM IST)

Boxing: Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) vs Amit Panghal in Men’s 48-51 KG Semi-Finals (03:30 PM IST)

Cricket: India vs England in Women’s T20I Semi-Finals (03:30 PM IST)

Athletics: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (04:20 PM IST)

Badminton: P.V. Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh (Malaysia) in Women’s Singles Quarter-Finals (04:20 PM IST)

Lawn Bowls: India vs TBD in Men’s Fours for Medal Match (04:30 PM / 07:30 PM IST)

Athletics: Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1 Heat 1 (04:45 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran / Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Lum Nicholas / Luu Finn (Australia) in Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals (04:55 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal / Akula Sreeja vs Lum Nicholas / Jee Minhyung (Australia) in Mixed Doubles Semi-Finals (06:00 PM IST)

Boxing: Savannah Alfia Stubley (England) vs Nikhat Zareen in Women’s 48-50 KG Semi-Finals (07:15 PM IST)

Boxing: Gemma Paige Richardson (England) vs Jaismine Lamboria in Women’s 57-60 KG Semi-Finals (08:00 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Carey Charlotte / Hursey Anna (Wales) // Fu Ching Nam / Zhang Mo (Canada) in Women’s Doubles Quarter-Finals (If Qualified) (08:30 PM IST)

Badminton: Srikant Kidambi vs Toby Penty (England) in Men’s Singles Quarter-Finals (10:00 PM IST)

Hockey: India vs South Africa in Men’s Semi-Final (10:30 PM IST)

Badminton: Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Richardson Tahlia / Wynter Katherine (Jamaica) (10:50 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Raj Aravind Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria) in Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match (10:45 PM IST)

Athletics: Manju Bala in Women’s Hammer Throw Final (11:30 PM IST)

Boxing: Joseph Commey (Ghana) vs Mohammad Hussamuddin in Men’s 54-57 KG Semi-Finals (11:30 PM IST)

Table Tennis: Sue Bailey (England) vs Sonalben Manubhai Patel in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze Medal Match (00:15 AM IST)

Boxing: Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba (Zambia) in men’s 63.5-67 KG Semi-Finals (00:45 AM IST)

Table Tennis: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria) in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold Medal Match (01:00 AM IST)

Latest Sports News