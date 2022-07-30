Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule for Day 2 at the multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India's schedule on Day 2 of CWG

Birmingham| The Commonwealth Games opened on July 28, 2022, in the newly built Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The CWG in Birmingham is the first major sporting event that is being played without any COVID protocol in place. The Commonwealth Games 2022 also happens to be the second major sporting event that is being conducted in the pandemic-struck world after Tokyo Olympics 2022. The latest edition of the CWG will see athletes participating from 72 countries with more than 5000 athletes in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues.

This is the most expensive sporting event in the United Kingdom after the conclusion of the 2012 London Olympics. The games will go on for 11 days and the Indian contingent will want to lead the medal tally, by the time the event concludes.

The Indian contingency consists of 215 players including the Indian women's cricket team who are making their debut in this kind of setup. Almost 164 Indian athletes participated in the opening ceremony. The Indian team looks quite solid this time around and high bets have been placed on Indian athletes.

Here is the list of events that will see participation from team India on Day 2:

Swimming:

Men's 200m freestyle-Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta, and Praniti Naik (9 pm)

Athletics:

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm); India vs Australia (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

66-70kg (light-middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12 am on Sunday)

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday)

Squash:

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm); Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm); Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

Cycling:

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm – 6.15 pm)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm – 6.15 pm)

Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm – 11.30 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm)

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday)

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm)

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm – 6.15 pm

Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)

Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30 pm – 12.45 am on Sunday)

