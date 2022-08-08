Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule for closing day of multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India women's cricket team after their gold medal match against Australia

Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match today.

The men's hockey team will play against Australia for the prized gold medal

India as of now has 55 medals

Birmingham| As the Commonwealth Games comes to a close, the Indian contingency will give it all out to fetch a few more medals for the country. This is the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth games and India hasn't fared that badly in the event. With 55 medals, India will look to solidify their standings in the top 5 when the contest ends.

India had a good outing when they came out to compete in various events across various disciplines. Nikhat Zareen living up to all the promises, opened India's account early in the day as she won a gold medal in the 50kg bout. Nikhat was accompanied well by her counterparts Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas who managed to fetch the gold medal for India. Indian boxer Sagar Ahlawat could not keep up with the exploits of Zarin and Panghal and ended in the second spot as he was felicitated with the silver medal.

Breaking the shackles of a 16-year-long wait and coming strong after the clock howler, the Indian women's hockey team defeated the New Zealand side to claim the bronze medal. Adding to India's medal tally, India's Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Aboobacker clinched gold and silver respectively, and added a page in the books of Indian men's triple jump history.

As we head towards the final day of the Commonwealth Games, India will see a few more participation from other disciplines including badminton, table tennis, and hockey. Superstar shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are all set to play their final match. After that, the men's hockey team will lock horns with Australia in a gold medal match. Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will also compete in his gold medal match.

Badminton

Women's singles final: PV Sindhu (1:20 PM)

Men's singles final: Lakshya Sen (2:10 PM)

Men's doubles final: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (3 PM)

Table Tennis

Men's bronze medal match: Sathiyan G (3:35 PM)

Men's gold medal: Sharath Kamal (4:25 PM)

Men's hockey

Final between India vs Australia (5 PM)

