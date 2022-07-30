Commonwealth Games 2022: Here's all you need to know about India's schedule on day 3

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Alexander Stadium, Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is the first major sporting event that is being played without any COVID-19 protocol. The multi-nation event is also the second major sporting event that is being conducted in the pandemic-struck world after Tokyo Olympics 2022.

The latest edition of the CWG will see athletes participating from 72 countries with more than 5000 athletes in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues.

This is the most expensive sporting event in the United Kingdom after the conclusion of the 2012 London Olympics.

The Indian contingency consists of 215 players including the Indian women's cricket team.

Here's the entire schedule of the India on 31st July, Sunday in IST:

Swimming:

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton:

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30 pm)

Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

(Inputs from PTI)

