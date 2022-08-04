Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is list of medal winners for India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Contingent for CWG 2022.

The Indian contingent is on a roll at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Currently placed seventh on the points table, India has 18 medals in the kitty, with five gold, six silver and seven bronze.

Gold Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Women's 49 kg: Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting, Men's 67 kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg: Achinta Sheuli

Achinta Sheuli Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours: Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia

Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia Men's Team Table Tennis: Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Silver Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar Weightlifting

Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Women's 55 kg: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Judo, Women's 48 kg: Shushila Likmabam

Shushila Likmabam Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg: Vikas Thakur

Vikas Thakur Badminton Mixed Team: Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu

Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu Judo, Women's +78 kg: Tulika Maan

Bronze Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg: Gururaja Poojary

Gururaja Poojary Judo, Men's 60 kg: Vijay Kumar Yadav

Vijay Kumar Yadav Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg: Harjinder Kaur

Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg: Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh Squash, Men's Singles: Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg: Gurdeep Singh

Gurdeep Singh Men's High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar

As can be seen above weightlifting has contributed to almost 50 per cent of the entire tally as of now, and that goes on to show the kind of event our athletes have had.

One of the few surprises though was India's first ever medal in squash where Saurav Ghosal rose to the occasion and won a bronze for the country. Tulika Maan too played like a champion and won a silver in the +78kg women's judo final.

All in all, in the seven days that have gone by, India have performed pretty well and would want to continue the momentum going forward.

