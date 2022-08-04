Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is list of medal winners for India

The Indian contingent is on a roll at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Currently placed seventh on the points table, India has 18 medals in the kitty, with five gold, six silver and seven bronze.
Gold Medal Winners
- Weightlifting, Women's 49 kg: Mirabai Chanu
- Weightlifting, Men's 67 kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga
- Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg: Achinta Sheuli
- Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours: Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia
- Men's Team Table Tennis: Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Silver Medal Winners
- Weightlifting, Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar Weightlifting
- Women's 55 kg: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam
- Judo, Women's 48 kg: Shushila Likmabam
- Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg: Vikas Thakur
- Badminton Mixed Team: Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu
- Judo, Women's +78 kg: Tulika Maan
Bronze Medal Winners
- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg: Gururaja Poojary
- Judo, Men's 60 kg: Vijay Kumar Yadav
- Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg: Harjinder Kaur
- Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg: Lovepreet Singh
- Squash, Men's Singles: Saurav Ghosal
- Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg: Gurdeep Singh
- Men's High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar
As can be seen above weightlifting has contributed to almost 50 per cent of the entire tally as of now, and that goes on to show the kind of event our athletes have had.
One of the few surprises though was India's first ever medal in squash where Saurav Ghosal rose to the occasion and won a bronze for the country. Tulika Maan too played like a champion and won a silver in the +78kg women's judo final.
All in all, in the seven days that have gone by, India have performed pretty well and would want to continue the momentum going forward.