Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7: Here are India's biggest wins of the day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian men's hockey team beat Wales 4-1.

Day seven of the Commonwealth Games turned out to be a great one for the Indian contingent as medals were assured and teams raced ahead to knockouts. To start with, Hima Das qualified for the 200m semifinals, and PV Sindhu defeated Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event. Kidambi Srikanth won his game vs Daniel Wanagaliya in the men's single round of 32 badminton event.

Indian men's hockey team stormed into the semifinals of the competition after beating Wales 4-1 after vice-captain Harmanpreet scored a hat-trick of goals. But with all said and done, the day belonged to the Indian boxers.

Amit Panghal started by putting in an absolutely terrific performance and assured India of another medal as the 26-year-old punched his way to an easy victory over Scotland's Lennon Mulligan.

Following Panghals footsteps, Jasmine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final. Both Amit and Jasmine progressed to the semifinals of their respective events.

If that wasn't enough, Sagar Ahlawat Sagar Ahlawat joined Panghal and Jasmine in the semifinals as the 22-year-old defeated Seychelles' Keddy Evans Agnes 5-0 in the men's +92kg competition. As far as the medal standing is concerned, India is currently placed seventh on the points table with 18 medals in the kitty.

Gold Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Women's 49 kg: Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting, Men's 67 kg: Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg: Achinta Sheuli

Achinta Sheuli Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours: Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia

Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia Men's Team Table Tennis: Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Silver Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar Weightlifting

Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Women's 55 kg: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam

Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Judo, Women's 48 kg: Shushila Likmabam

Shushila Likmabam Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg: Vikas Thakur

Vikas Thakur Badminton Mixed Team: Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu

Srikanth Kidambi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, B. Sumeeth Reddy, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly, Aakarshi Kashyap, Ashwini Ponnappa, PV Sindhu Judo, Women's +78 kg: Tulika Maan

Bronze Medal Winners

Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg: Gururaja Poojary

Gururaja Poojary Judo, Men's 60 kg: Vijay Kumar Yadav

Vijay Kumar Yadav Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg: Harjinder Kaur

Harjinder Kaur Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg: Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh Squash, Men's Singles: Saurav Ghosal

Saurav Ghosal Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg: Gurdeep Singh

Gurdeep Singh Men's High Jump: Tejaswin Shankar

Latest Sports News