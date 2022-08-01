Commonwealth Games 2022: Courtesy of weightlifters, India makes significant gains in medal tally

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@WEARETEAMINDIA) Mirabai Chanu after winning the gold medal in CWG 2022

Highlights Australia currently top the leaderboard with 52 medals

India are now stationed at 6 with 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals and 1 bronze medal

Birmingham| The Indian contingency has made some slow but real steady growth as far as the medal's tally is concerned. They are constantly putting up a show which is improving their rank on the medal's tally. India's third day 3 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games was nothing less than memorable. India grabbed three golds alongside 2 silvers and 1 bronze medal. Interestingly, India grabbed all three gold medals in the weightlifting category. Following up with golden girl Mirabai Chanu's exploits, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a gold medal for India. Late in the day, 20-year-old Achinta Sheuli bagged yet another medal as he set a new Commonwealth Games record by lifting a total of 313kgs.

The Indian contingency now has a total of 6 medals which includes 3 golds, 2 silvers, and 1 bronze medal. Interestingly, all of these medals have come from the weightlifting team and other players from the Indian contingency will want to step up and give their best so that India enters the top 3 of the medal tally where Australia, England, and New Zealand are stationed comfortably. Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli grabbed gold, whereas Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar won the silver for India. Gururaj Pujari also clinched a silver medal.

India has now made some significant gains in the medal tally and reached the sixth spot in the list. Interestingly, India still has loads of medal competitions to follow and it is expected that the Indian athletes will make significant gains to propel India towards the top spot. Australia currently tops the chart with 22 gold medals, followed by host England who have 11 gold medals. New Zealand is placed in third place after winning 10 gold medals.

Australia has already breached the 50 medals landmark and has a total of 52 CWG medals in their kitty. As of now, the Aussies have 22 gold medals, 13 silver medals, and 17 bronze medals.

