Commonwealth Games: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas clinch gold for India

Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal won gold medals for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Nitu won the first medal in boxing in this year's multi-nation event by thrashing the 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict in the women's 48kg category.

On her debut in the CWG, she looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance. She continued to dazzle in the ring with her sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

The 21-year-old Nitu is a two-time world youth champion in the light flyweight. She won gold medals in the years 2017 and 2018.

On the other hand, Panghal out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's 51 kg category.

The 26-year-old Panghal had won a silver medal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition of CWG.

With Nitu's and Panghal's addition of medals, India's medal tally now has 15 gold medals.

Gold Medal Winners for India so far:

Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting (Women's 46 kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Weightlifting (Men's 67 kg category)

Achinta Sheuli in Weightlifting (Men's 73 kg category)

Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (Men's 65 kg category)

Deepak Punia in Wrestling (Men's 86 kg category)

Sakshi Malik in Wrestling (Women's 63 kg category)

Lawn Bowl women's team

Men's Table Tennis team

Sudhir in para Powerlifting

Ravi Dahiya in Wrestling (Men's 57 kg category)

Vinesh Phogat in Wrestling (Women's 53 kg category)

Naveen Malik in Wrestling (Men's 74 kg category)

Bhavina Patel in Para Table Tennis Women's singles

Nitu Ghanghas in Boxing (Women's 48 kg category)

Amit Panghal in Boxing (Men's 51 kg category)

India has bagged 15 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 17 bronze medals in the 2022 edition of the multi-nation event so far.

