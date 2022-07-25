Commonwealth Games 2022: Another Indian track and field athlete flunks dope test, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian athlete fails dope test.

A member of the women's 4x100m relay team has tested positive for a banned drug ahead of the Commonwealth Games starting on 28th July. She is set to be withdrawn from the Indian team.

However, the name of the offender has not been declared.

"A member of the relay team bound for CWG has tested positive and she will be withdrawn," a source said.

As a result, the women's 4x100m relay team has been left with just four members.

If an injury happens to any of the four members, somebody from other track events might participate in the race. This might impact the team's performance.

Who are the other athletes that flunked the dope test for CWG?

Top sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were dropped from the Indian squad after they failed two tests each for banned drugs.

Dhanalakshmi failed two out-of-competition tests. Her dope samples contained anabolic steroids.

On the other hand, Aishwarya tested positive in two in-competition tests. Ostarine, a type of drug called a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), was found in Aishwarya's samples taken on 13th June and 14th June during the National Inter-State Championships in Chennai.

Meanwhile, para discus thrower Aneesh Kumar and para powerlifter Geeta have also tested positive for banned substances.

The dope samples were collected out of the competition by the NADA officials. Geeta tested positive for anabolic steroid while Kumar's sample was found to contain diuretics and masking agent Hydrochlorothiazide.

Geeta has been handed provisional suspension and has been withdrawn from the CWG team. Kumar, on the other hand, is likely to compete in the CWG as he has not been handed provisional suspension since Hydrochlorothiazide is a specified substance under the WADA Code.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News