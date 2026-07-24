Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 schedule; Where can India shine on July 24?

Glasgow:

The stage is set for Day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026. There is plenty of action in store for the Indian athletes. There are a total of 11 events planned for July 24, with four of those events being medal events. Plenty of stars from the Indian contingent will be participating today as well.

One of the medal events planned for July 24 is powerlifting. A medal will be up for grabs in this event, and the likes of Ashok Kumar Malik and Parmjeet Kumar, with Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi, will be among the biggest contenders to bring the medal home.

Furthermore, the men’s team final gymnastics event is also scheduled, alongside para powerlifting, where the likes of Jhandu Kumar and Sudhir are participating in the men’s heavyweight category.

It is worth noting that this is India’s 19th participation in the Commonwealth Games. Furthermore, since 2002, India has finished in the top five medal winners in every edition, and a similar level of consistency will be expected from the contingent this time around as well.

Mirabai Chanu opens up ahead of her participation

One of the biggest names in focus in the Commonwealth Games will be weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. With many eyes set upon her, the 31-year-old recently came forward and talked about how she will be preserving her energy at the Commonwealth Games and will instead focus on the upcoming Asian Games instead.

"I will not give my full effort in the Commonwealth Games. My focus is the Asian Games, which are very near. I am training according to that. So my performance and effort here will depend on that plan. You can't really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,” Chanu told PTI.

Commonwealth Games Day 2 schedule:

Gymnastics: 2:30 PM

Para Swimming: 3:40 PM

Swimming: 3:56 PM

Powerlifting (Men’s): 5:40 PM

Powerlifting (Women’s): 7:24 PM

Lawn Bowls: 7:30 PM

Gymastics (Men’s final event): 10:00 PM

Lawn Bowls: 10:30 PM

Powerlifting: 10:40 PM

Boxing: 11 PM

Para powerlifting: 12:29 AM

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