Check Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10 schedule; Where can India shine on August 1?

Glasgow:

The stage is set for yet another incredible day at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The marquee event is rapidly approaching its end; August 1 will see more stars taking on each other in hopes of adding to their country’s medal tally. It is worth noting that there are several opportunities at hand for the Indian contingent to win more medals in athletics, boxing and judo.

It is interesting to note that some of India’s best pole vaulters, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar, will be in action on August 1st. Additionally, Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu will be competing in the triple jump final as well, contending for a medal, and will hope to add to India’s tally.

Gulveer Singh, with a silver medal to his name in 10000m, is also looking for another podium finish as he competes in the 5000m race. Furthermore, boxing will be another sport where a lot of traction will be behind the Indian contingent, as Preeti Pawar and Ankush Panghal will be in action and will aim to go for the gold medal and will hope to top off the penultimate day of the games.

Commonwealth Games Day 10 schedule:

Track cycling: 2:30 PM

Para athletics (Para Athletics - Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana in Men's F57 Shot Put Final): 2:35 PM.

Athletics (Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in Men's Triple Jump Final): 2:40 PM

Para-athletics (Ramesh Shanmugam in Men's 1500m T54 Final): 2:50 PM

Athletics (Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final): 3:00 PM

Boxing (Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) in Women's 54 kg) Final): 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Judo: 3:30 PM

Boxing (Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) in Women's 57 kg) Final): 3:45 PM

Bowls: 3:50 PM

Boxing (Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) in men's 55 kg) Final): 4:15 PM

Track cycling: 4:19 PM

Boxing: 9:00 PM

Boxing: 9:15 PM

Boxing: 9:30 PM

Boxing: 10:15 PM

Bowls: 10:20 PM

Boxing: 10:45 PM

Athletics: 11:35 PM

Boxing: 11:45 PM

Bowls: 11:45 PM

Athletics: 12:15 AM

Athletics: 1:50 AM

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