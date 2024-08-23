'Can this guy even play with us?' - Ulhas KS on prevailing stereotypes around Indians in European leagues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India's basketball player Ulhas KS

Basketball. Well, the name of this sport doesn't create waves in India. But then Ulhas Koravi Satyanarayan had other ideas ever since his childhood as he decided to pursue basketball as his career. An athlete student right from an early age, it was in his destiny to play basketball and the man hasn't looked back since then.

He took the sport like fish takes to water and at the age of 18, in 2016, Ulhas represented the University of Westminster, London in England's National Basketball League. He also won the International Player of the Year award in the 2016-17 season and the very next year, he was named the captain of the team.

Ulhas' game kept improving with every passing day and the laurels kept coming for him as in 2021-22, he became the first Indian player to play professional basketball in Europe. He was signed by Gloria (basketball team) in the Moldovan National League Division 1 and helped the team win the bronze medal.

He was the second-highest scorer for his team Gloria. His achievements in Europe certainly didn't go unnoticed back home as he was soon invited to the Senior Indian National Basketball Camp. A good show there led him to get picked for the Indian team for the World Cup Qualifiers. Ulhas KS donned the India jersey at the age of just 24 at the FIBA Asia World Cup Qualifiers and with age on his side, the sky is the limit for him.

Ulhas played for Valleta Fighters in BOV Maltese Basketball League - Division 1 in 2023 and a brilliant performance there has handed him a contract in the Basketball League of Serbia, commonly abbreviated as KLS, a top-tier professional basketball league in Serbia. He is set to feature for the OKK Novi Pazar team in the upcoming season and just before he embarks on his new challenge, India TV caught up with him for an interview where he revealed his destiny date with basketball, his journey and challenges so far and his favourite NBA team and player.

Here are the excerpts from the interview

How has been the experience so far playing in basketball leagues? How is the acceptance there looking at the Indian face in Basketball?

It's quite new for them because there hasn't been any Indian or any South-Asian playing there for sure. Their reaction is usually - 'Can this guy even play with us and at our level?' - because India has not been known for basketball in the international market in a big way. India is very good in Asia but in the international market, India is not considered a competition. So when they saw me, they were surprised. But as I performed and I played really well, they understood that I am one of them and can play at a high level. I was playing against athletes who are from USA Division 1, NCAA (college league in USA), and G league NBA. So some top players play in leagues. It has been a very fun experience to play against these guys and you grow when you play with one of the best players in the world.

You started playing basketball at the age of 7. In a country like India where cricket has a massive following, what inspired you to pick basketball as a career?

I would say that's destiny. The reason why I am saying that is, that when I was 7 years old, my school teacher took the outdoor activity, and I chose cricket like any other Indian. But she said, there are too many people and there are no slots. Then I chose football and then volleyball but slots were full there too. I finally asked her if there was any outdoor activity that was left and she said basketball. That's how my journey started. I played three days of basketball and it came to me naturally. From there on, I just picked it up and within two years, I fell in love with the game and has been a professional ever since playing at the highest level.

Fitness is extremely important in any sport. To keep yourself fit, what kind of diet you have been following over the years?

I have been a vegetarian all my life. It would be unique for somebody to hear but then Virat Kohli has also turned vegetarian (vegan) now. There is a misconception that your body needs a lot of protein and that is the main thing. But, as a complete diet, if you take the right amount of dal and rice and if you know the quantity that you need to take then our Indian diet is enough for you to sustain and play at the highest level.

Featuring in the NBA is considered a peak or a dream for a basketball player. Which is your favourite team in the NBA and who is your favourite player?

Los Angeles Lakers is my favourite team which is a famous franchise. My favourite player was Kobe Bryant. He recently passed away but he was my inspiration to be able to come so far and fight through all the battles that I have. I didn't have anybody to look up to and pave the path for me to be a professional basketball player.

How was the reaction of your parents when you chose basketball as your career and how has been the support from the family?

As a young student, I used to play outdoors and was an athlete, so I was also managing my school pretty decently until I realised that I am playing at a very good level and I started playing for Delhi Nationals. Soon they (my family) saw that there is potential for me to play at a higher level. They were always supportive and pushed me to play. They always came to watch my games and encouraged me in every way possible. So the backbone to my success, I would say is my family.

Unlike a few sports (prominently cricket), basketball is not followed much in India. What do you think should improve for the sport to get promoted or get attention in our country?

There is a league coming up for India very soon. You know how Kabaddi rose to prominence after the inception of the league and then everything just changed about the game. Similarly, in the coming few months or years, there will be a league for India as well and that will be the change. Indian people will know that basketball is there as well as a sport and children can pursue it professionally and people get to paid to play it like any other job. A league is something India needs and even to compete at the Olympic level, league is very important to scout the best players in the country and take it forward from there and keep the development going.

You were part of the team Old School Ballers that won the inaugural edition of the Street Ball League in 2019 in Mumbai. How was the atmosphere or interest then and compared to it, have things improved after five years?

When I came to play in this league, I was coming from the UK, I was playing there for three years and was captain of my team. I was playing in a European setup already. This league was created by Ranvijay Singh and Varun Sood and it was a well-organised one. There was a lot of encouragement then. Fast forward then to now, when I see basketball in India, the popularity of the sport has increased to such a level that if you take 5 kids, at least one or two are playing basketball. It's not all cricket anymore. In every school, there is a basketball court now. The sport has taken a big shape over the last five years. The coming five years will be taking shape in such a way that the league and academies will go to such an extent that our nation in basketball will compete at the Olympics, which is the target for our country.