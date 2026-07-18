BWF World Championship mascot, anthem released; BAI expects best-ever tournament after India Open controversy

New Delhi:

The World Badminton Championships will return to India after a gap of 17 years, with more than 400 players from over 50 countries expected to compete in the 30th edition of the tournament. Ahead of that, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Badminton Association of India (BAI) president and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, formally launched the official mascot and the anthem for the BWF World Championships on Saturday, July 18, in New Delhi.

The mascot has been named 'Peacko', inspired by the Indian peafowl, the country's national bird. The anthem, on the other hand, features all 16 members of India's squad, including two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Star shuttler Sindhu will headline the home challenge and has the opportunity to become the most decorated medallist in the event's history by securing a sixth podium finish.

Meanwhile, the minister briefly addressed how India are marching towards a strong sporting nation and once again reassured that the nation is ready to host the 2036 Olympics.

“India is moving towards becoming a sporting nation. Our roadmap is clear as we prepare to host major international events, including our bid for the 2036 Olympics. In the last two years, the country has hosted 36 international sporting events, and many more are scheduled. The BWF World Championships returning to India after 17 years is another important milestone,” Mandaviya said.

“It will not only give our players an opportunity to compete at home but also demonstrate India's ability to organise world-class sporting events and strengthen our position as a global sporting destination,” he added.

BAI confident of successful event

The Badminton Association of India projected confidence that the tournament will be remembered for the badminton on court rather than the venue-related concerns that overshadowed the India Open earlier this year.

Alongside the launch celebrations, BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said preparations at the venue had addressed the operational shortcomings that drew criticism during the India Open Super 750 in January. That tournament witnessed repeated interruptions after pigeons entered the playing arena, while players also raised concerns over air quality, cleanliness and the presence of monkeys inside the stadium.

“The issues that came up during the India Open have been rectified and I am confident this will be one of the best World Championships in every aspect, whether it is the infrastructure or the players' experience,” Mishra said.

“The India Open was a test event for us. Had we not conducted it, we would not have known the shortcomings in the stadium. The Sports Authority of India and the Sports Ministry have supported us immensely and worked very hard to address those issues,” he added.

According to Mishra, renovation work has included a new false ceiling, upgrades to sections of the venue, improved restroom facilities, landscaping outside the stadium and infrastructure changes to meet BWF court specifications. He added that flooring installation would begin next week, while spectators and participants will have access to food courts, children's play areas, giant screens, umbrella booths and golf cart services during the championships.

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