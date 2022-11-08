BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen rises to career best 6th spot, PV Sindhu returns back to Top 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BWF Rankings: Lakshya Sen jumps to career best 6th spot, PV Sindhu returns back to Top 5

India’s ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has reached a career-high ranking of sixth despite pulling out of the Australian Open Super 300 BWF Open. The Indian star has had a stellar 2022 where he was member of the Thomas Cup winning team and also won the Commonwealth Games Men’s singles Gold in Birmingham in August and has jumped two spots in the latest rankings. Alongside Lakshya, PV Sindhu has also gained ground as she is has now entered the top five of the women’s singles ranking.

Image Source : GETTY Lakshya Sen at Commonwealth Games 2022

Gold medal at Commonwealth Games

The 21-year-old in August won the gold medal in the men’s singles after beating Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

The last few months have been tough for Sen, who underwent a surgery just after the World Championship for 'deviated septum', a condition which occurs when the thin wall (nasal septum) between the nasal passages is displaced to one side.

The young shuttler lost the first game, while he also trailed 6-8 in the second. However, instead of giving up, Sen made a sensational comeback and went on to win the final. After coming up trumps, Sen said that he didn’t lose belief even with his back pushed to the wall.

Lakshya Sen pulls out of Australian Open

The 21-year-old from Almora picked up the infection just before the Hylo Open, where he lost in the opening round to Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in Saarbrucken, Germany. “I had fever, throat pain and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while travelling from Paris," Sen, who returned to India on Saturday night, told PTI on Sunday.

Image Source : GETTY PV Sindhu

Sindhu returns to Top 5

In another big news, PV Sindhu has returned to the Top 5 of the Women’s ranking after she too had great 2022. The two-time Olympic medalist is the only Indian to enter the year-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held in Guangzhou on 14-18 December 2022. Sindhu won the World Tour Finals in 2019, and in 2021 she settled for a silver medal.

