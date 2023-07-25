Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY LeBron James during the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game in March 2023

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24. In a statement, LeBron revealed his son's condition as stable and informed the media that Bronny is already out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A statement revealed that Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing for a college game. LeBron and his wife Savannah have asked for privacy and informed the media that they will provide an update when there is more information.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU,” the statement released by LeBron and his wife's spokesperson said. “We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny, rated as a four-star player, will be a freshman for USC's basketball team after graduation from his high school, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles this fall. He is tipped as an exceptional talent like his father and shone in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March with LeBron in the stands.

LeBron, 38, is a four-time NBA champion and five-time MVP winner. Los Angeles Lakers legend is rated as one of the best basketball players in the history of the game. Last year he declared his desire to play his final NBA season with Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” LeBron said last year.

