  5. Boxer Mary Kom withdraws midway from Commonwealth Games trials, Know details

Boxer Mary Kom was forced to withdraw from CWG trials scheduled on Friday.

New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2022 17:48 IST
The six-time world champion Mary Kom was forced to withdraw from Commonwealth Games midway.

The veteran boxer sustained a leg injury during 48kg category trial.

She was in the first round of the 48kg semifinals. Because of this boxer nitu from Haryana was advanced to the final of the trials.

The trials were scheduled at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.

The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout. She tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg.

The 39-year-old was carried out of the ring with referee and Nitu registered as a winner by Referee Stops the Contest (RSCI). She has been taken to the hospital for scans.

Mary had missed out on the World Championships and Asian Games to concentrate on the CWG scheduled in Birmingham next month.

