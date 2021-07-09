Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Being Lahiri's caddie at Tokyo will help me prepare for 2024 Olympics: Chikkarangappa

Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa says he will use the experience of being a caddie for Anirban Lahiri at Tokyo Olympics to fuel his 2024 Paris dreams, after the COVID-19 pandemic spoilt his chances to qualify for the upcoming edition.

The 27-year-old Chikkarangappa, who missed out on Olympic qualification, was offered a chance to have a close look at the competition in Tokyo when he was asked by Lahiri to be his caddie for the upcoming Games.

"It's a win-win situation for both. When Anirban offered me this opportunity to be his caddie, I accepted instantly," Chikkarangappa said in a release issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday.

While Lahiri will be playing his second Olympics, Udayan Mane booked his maiden berth at the Games following the withdrawal of Argentina's Emiliano Grillo.

"I am really glad that Anirban is giving me this experience. I will get to see an Olympics live in person. The younger generation has so much to learn," Chikkarangappa said.

"Yes, I won't be there as a player but this experience will be something different. This experience (caddying for Anirban) will help me prepare for the 2024 Olympic Games. This will help me going forward."

Chikkarangappa was India No. 2 before the second wave of COVID-19 led him to miss some tournaments, which caused his ranking to drop.

Hailing from a village near Eagleton, one of India's most famous golf courses on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, Chikkarangappa was a caddie before he became a professional golfer.

Speaking about his bond with Lahiri, he said: "We are more than friends, we are like brothers. We have known one other for 18 years. He's been a great friend, brother and always had my back.

"We have the same relationship today as we did 18 years ago. We will work together and do our best to return with a medal."