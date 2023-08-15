Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat yet to confirm participation for trials of wrestling World Championships

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

The ad-hoc panel announced the trials for the wresting World Championships on Monday and put an end to the uncertainty revolving around the competition but star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are yet to confirm their participation for the same. The trials will be organised on August 25 and 26 in Patiala.

There was a massive uproar in the wrestling community when the ad-hoc panel gave an exemption to both wrestlers from the Asian Games trials. However, the committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association seems sure of not giving any exemption or leeway to any wrestler for the Worlds trials this time around.

An ad-hoc panel member on the condition of anonymity told PTI that if the two wrestlers do not wish to compete then there is no need to hold trials in all six Olympic weight categories as all the other participants have already been tested.

"Bajrang and Vinesh are not giving us any clarity if they will compete in the Worlds trials. And if they do not want to compete then we do not need to hold trials for six Olympic weight classes again. We just then need to hold trials in four non-Olympic weights."

"After getting a favourable order from the High Court for their Asian Games participation without trials, they feel their place in the Indian squad is secured. (But) we really want them to compete (in the Worlds trials) and prove themselves," said the panel member.

Earlier, two male wrestlers Sujit Kalkal (65 KG) and Amit Panghal (53 KG) had moved the High Court against the exemption in trials given to Vignesh and Bajrang but the honorary judiciary dismissed their petition. With all eyes on the Paris Olympics next year (2024), the World Championships starting September 16 will be the first qualifying event for the forthcoming global event.

Although the deadline for sending entries for the World Championships draws to a close on August 16, the United World Wrestling (the apex governing body for the sport of amateur wrestling) has in principle accepted India's request to extend the same as there is a lot of uncertainty lingering around the Wrestling Federation of India elections.

