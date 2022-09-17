World Championships: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia suffers quarterfinals defeat; Jaglan to fight for bronze

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia

Highlights Earlier, Bajrang had defeated Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier in the pre-quarterfinals

Sagar Jaglan, continued as he defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mongolia

In the Women's category, Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category on Wednesday

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lost in the quarterfinals of the Wrestling World Championships on Saturday. As a result, he is out of gold medal contention. On the other hand, Sagar Jaglan will eye to clinch a bronze medal in the 74kg category of the event.

Bajrang, a two-time Commonwealth Games champion lost to USA's 23-year-old Yianni Diakomihalis in the 65kg quarterfinal bout. He suffered the defeat by 10-0 due to technical superiority.

The 28-year-old Indian has three World Championship medals to his name. He won a silver medal at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Budapest. He bagged bronze medals in the years 2013 and 2019, respectively.

In order to participate in the bronze medal match, Punia will now hope that Diakomihalis reaches final to get a shot via the repechage.

Earlier, Bajrang had defeated Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier on points (5-4) in the pre-quarterfinals.

Also Read: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World Championship medals​

The 18-year-old Sagar Jaglan, continued his quest for a bronze medal in the 74kg category as he defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mongolia by 7-3.

The World under-20 bronze medallist will take on Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran in the bronze medal match later in the day.

In the 97kg event, Vicky lost his qualification round bout to Samuel Scherrer of Switzerland 2-2. He was out of medal contention along with Pankaj (61kg), who also made an opening round exit after going down to Assyl Aitakyn of Kazakhstan.

In the Women's category, Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category on Wednesday. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at the tournament. The 28-year-old defeated Emma Jonna Malmgren of Sweden by 8-0

Latest Sports News