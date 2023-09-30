Badminton team into first final, women shot put medal after 72 years, events that end India's Asiad medal wait

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Srikanth Kidambi and Kiran Baliyan

India's challenge in the Hangzhou Asian Games has a taste of historic feats. The 655-member Indian contingent is gunning for a record medal haul after bringing the highest-ever medal count in 2018. From Badminton to table tennis, Indians have created several firsts at the second-biggest multi-sporting spectacle.

Badminton team in final for first time in 49 years

The Indian Badminton contingent on Saturday added a new chapter to the nation's sporting history with a spot in the final of the team event. The men's team outclassed South Korea in a humdinger semifinal to book a place in the Gold medal match of the team event. This is India's first-ever entry into a Badminton team event at the Asiad since it debuted in sport in 1974. The feat was achieved by some splendid performances by the men's team in the last four clash.

India in table tennis women's doubles semis for first time

Meanwhile, the women's table tennis also confirmed a historic feat for the nation with a first-ever semifinal appearance in the women's doubles event. The duo of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee stunned the Chinese world champions in the women's doubles quarterfinals with a superb four-game win. India has won two table tennis medals at the Asiad but none in the women's doubles which has now been confirmed.

Kiran Baliyan has a taste of success

India's Kiran Baliyan, the accidental thrower, scripted history for India when she won a Bronze in the women's shot put event on Friday. Kiran's 17.36m throw in the final was enough for her to take the podium. She became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal at the Asiad in 72 years.

Equestrian Gold after 41 years

The Indian Equestrian team was not short of anything other than magic. The team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh, and Sudipti Hajela made a spectacular comeback in the dressage event to take the Gold medal earlier this week. The quartet and their horses gave India its first Gold medal in the sport after 41 years.

