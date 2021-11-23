Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Delhi Legislative Assembly session to begin on November 26
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Kashyap lose in first round

Indonesia Open: Lakshya, Kashyap lose in first round

21-year-old Laskhya lost 21-23, 15-21 to the two-time world champion Kento Momota in 53 minutes after gruelling battle in the first game.

PTI PTI
Bali Published on: November 23, 2021 18:01 IST
Lakshya Sen
Image Source : BAI MEDIA (TWITTER)

File photo of Lakshya Sen.

Highlights

  • Parupalli Kashyap went down 11-21, 14-21 to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore
  • doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 20-22, 13-21 to Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho
  • Venkat Gaurav Prasad, Juhi Dewangan lost 12-21, 4-21 to Germany's Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler

India's Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in straight games to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event here on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had lost in straight games to Momota in the round of 16 last week, lost 21-23, 15-21 to the two-time world champion from Japan in 53 minutes.

Related Stories

In another men's singles match, Parupalli Kashyap went down 11-21, 14-21 to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to bow out of the competition. Men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 20-22, 13-21 to Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the opening round.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan too had a dismal day as they went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News