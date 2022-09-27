Badminton Rankings: HS Prannoy enters Top 15 after 4-year gap, rewarded for excellent display on BWF Tours

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Badminton: HS Prannoy enters Top 15 after 4-year gap, rewarded for excellent display on BWF Tours

Highlights Prannoy is back in the Top 15 of BWF after four-year gap

Prannoy's consistent performances on the BWF tour has seen him rise in the ranking

Prannoy was also part of the Thomas Cup winning team earlier in the year

India's ace shuttler HS Prannoy has entered the top 15 of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings after a span of four years. It is the first time since October 2018 that HS Prannoy has entered the top 15 after he jumped one spot.

On the other hand, the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila (jumping three spots to Number 23) and the mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Bhatnagar (jumping two spots to Number 30), have

achieved their best ranks.

"@PRANNOYHSPRI back in top-15 Doubles pairs @arjunmr/@dhruvkapilaa and @ishaan0202/#TanishaCrasto better their highest rank Checkout the ranking updates @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media.

Notably, World Championships quarter-finalists Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun clinched the men's doubles title at the Maha Metro Maharashtra International Challenge badminton tournament in Nagpur earlier this month.

Recently, Prannoy became the World's Number one player in the men's singles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings. In the rankings updated on September 6, Prannoy emerged as the number one shuttler in tour rankings.

The 2022 BWF World Tour started on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth season of the BWF Badminton World Tour. The tour consists of 22 tournaments which will lead to the final of the tour in December.

Prannoy started 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in the India Open in January. Then in the same month, he earned another quarterfinal in the Syed Modi International 2022. In March 2022, Prannoy earned a quarterfinal finish in the German Open 2022. In the same month at the 2022 All England Open, he could not progress beyond the first round.

In the Swiss Open 2022 held the same month, he was the runner-up, losing to Leonardus Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the final. During the Korea Open 2022 in early April, he was eliminated in the first round.

In the 2022 Thailand Open held in May, he could not perform well and lost in the first round itself. In June in the 2022 Indonesia Open, Prannoy earned a semifinal finish. In the same month, he lost in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Malaysia Open. In July in the Malaysia Masters 2022, the shuttler finished the tournament after losing in the semifinal.

In the same month during Singapore Open, Prannoy earned a quarterfinal finish. In August during the 2022 Japan Open, he lost in the

quarterfinals.

Inputs From ANI

Latest Sports News