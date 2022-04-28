Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • No need to panic about Covid among children, several serosurveys show severity of disease 'very low': Delhi's Health Minister
  • Bombay High Court extends interim anticipatory bail relief to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and son Neil Somaiya till June 14
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Badminton Asia Championships: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals

Badminton Asia Championships: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships after beating lowly-ranked Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore in straight games.

Kartik Mehindru Edited by: Kartik Mehindru
Manila Published on: April 28, 2022 13:26 IST
PV Sindhu
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships after beating lowly-ranked Yue Yann Jaslyn Hooi of Singapore in straight games in the women's singles competition on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Indian, who had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition, defeated Jaslyn Hooi, ranked 100th, 21-16, 21-16 in 42 minutes to set up a clash with third seed Chinese He Bing Jiao, whom she had beaten for a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu has a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bing Jiao, whom she has beaten twice in the last two meetings.

The third-seeded Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the quarterfinals with a 21-17, 21-15 win over Japan's Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

The world number 7 Indian pairing will face next either fifth-seeded Malaysian Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik or the Singaporean duo of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jun Liang Andy Kwek.

(Inputs from PTI)

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News