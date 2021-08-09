Monday, August 09, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Badminton: Ashwini-Sikki finishes runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge

Badminton: Ashwini-Sikki finishes runners-up at Denmark Masters International Challenge

The 2nd-seed Indian pair squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15, 19-21, 14-21 to top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark.

PTI PTI
Oslo Updated on: August 09, 2021 10:46 IST
sshwini Ponnappa , N Sikki Reddy,
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Ashwini Ponnappa (left) with N Sikki Reddy.

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy finished runners-up at the Denmark Masters after going down narrowly against top seeds Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn of Denmark in the final in Esbjerg.

The Indian pair, seeded second, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-15 19-21 14-21 to the Danish combination in just under an hour's contest.

Related Stories

Among other Indians, Lakshya Sen had lost in the semi-finals to France's Christo Popov, while his brother Chirag Sen and Subhankar Dey, seeded fourth, bowed out at the quarter-final stages.

In women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap was the most impressive but lost the semi-final to fourth seed Dane Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X