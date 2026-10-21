Ayush Verma, Praveen Kumar, Sachin Khilari add three more golds to India's para Asian Games campaign

New Delhi:

India added 10 medals, including three gold, to their para-athletics haul on Wednesday at the Asian Para Games, with Ayush Verma, Praveen Kumar and Sachin Khilari winning their respective events. With that, India’s overall para-athletics medal tally to 30 after two days of competition had yielded 20 medals.

Notably, Verma opened the gold-medal account in the men’s shot put F53 competition. He recorded a best effort of 8.16m on his fifth attempt. The 35-year-old from Meerut, who uses a wheelchair following a spinal cord injury sustained in a road accident, had already secured bronze in the men’s javelin F53/F54 event on Tuesday.

Praveen followed with a Games-record jump of 2.05m in the men’s high jump T44/64 event. The 23-year-old, a gold medallist at the 2024 Paralympics, retained his previous Para Asiad title and helped India finish first and second, as Banti claimed silver with a personal best of 1.92m.

After the event, Praveen said his preparation had been disrupted by illness shortly before the competition.

“I was not well two weeks back and was thinking how I would defend my gold medal. After that I was recovering for one week, but my body was not strong and jumps were not coming. But in the end it turned out that all these illnesses are nothing if you have to win gold for the country,” Praveen said, as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Khilari completed India’s gold-medal sweep in the men’s shot put F46 event. He produced 15.87m with his final throw. The effort bettered the previous Games record of 15.67m and allowed him to defend the title he had won at the previous edition.

Yesser settles for silver, Parveen win bronze

India secured a clean sweep in the event, with Mohd Yasser taking silver at 15.06m and Parveen earning bronze with 14.94m. Khilari, who won silver at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, welcomed the presence of two compatriots alongside him on the podium.

“In the last Para Asiad, Paralympics and World Para Championships, most of the time I was alone on the podium. Today, two more Indians joined me, that is incredible," Khilari said.

The day’s remaining medals included four silver medals for Banti, Bhagyashri Jadhav, Yasser and Manjeet. Anubhav Choudhary, Parveen and Rakeshbhai Bhatt added bronze medals in their respective events.

With inputs from PTI

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