Avani Lekhara equals Devendra Jhajharia's all-time India record with her third Paralympic medal in Paris 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Avani Lekhara at Paris Paralympics 2024 shooting event on August 30, 2024

Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara entered history books by winning a gold medal in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday, August 30. Avani registered a new Paralympics record by finishing on top in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

The 22-year-old Avani claimed her third Paralympics medal and second gold to shatter multiple records. She became the first-ever Indian, male or female, to win gold medals in back-to-back Paralympic events.

Avani also became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals and only second after the legendary athlete Devendra Jhajharia to achieve this remarkable feat. Avani won a gold and bronze medal in the 2024 Tolyo Paralympics and now equalled Jhajharia's all-time record for most medals for India with her third medal.

Indians with most medals at Summer Paralympic games

Devendra Jhajaharia - 3 (2 gold and 1 silver) Avani Lekhara - 3 (2 gold and 1 bronze) Joginder Singh Bedi - 3 (2 silver and 1 bronze) Mariyappan Thangavelu - 2 (1 gold and 1 silver) Singhraj Adhana - 2 (1 silver and 1 bronze)

