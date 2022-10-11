Meet Atul Raghav - international Taekwondo player who is working to develop sports in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Atul Raghav is one of the top Taekwondo players in India

Atul Raghav, an international Taekwondo player from Ghaziabad, has been working to improve the sports culture in his city. Raghav, the first international Taekwondo player from Uttar Pradesh, has also been contributing in society by promoting government welfare schemes.

He is also working on Swachhta Abhiyan by making citizens aware of the steps towards cleanliness. He jointly worked with the administration and run the government of India campaign of plantation drive, waste segregation and say no to single-use plastic, with an aim to turn Ghaziabad into a smart city. And their collaborative efforts brought results as well. Ghaziabad bagged first position in state and secured nation-wide 12th position in Swachh Sarvekshan 2022.

EXCLUSIVE | Meet Anahat Singh, teen sensation who clinched two medals at National Games

Raghav came into light when he returned to India after making a exceptional performance and winning bronze medal in World Taekwondo Championship held in Dubai in 2020.

Image Source : INDIA TVRaghav wants to make Taekwondo a mainstream sports

Speaking to India TV Digital, Raghav, a second year student of Delhi University, said his dream is to make ‘Taekwondo’ (a form of martial art) a mainstream sport in the currently. “Now, I have been giving training to several children and I’m also trying hard to bring glowry in the game so that it grows to the level that everyone would wish to make their children a Taekwondian,” Raghav added.

He has been working to develop atmosphere to grow taekwondo in his city Ghaziabad. Raghav said, “The only challenge I faced as an athlete/referee/sports mentor is federation dispute. The federation disputes are the biggest hurdle in the growth of taekwondo.”

ALSO READ: In pursuit of success, we ignore our mental health: PV Sindhu as she talks about her return timeline

“At the ground level, there is so much politics which makes things difficult for deserving players,” he asserted.

Raghav was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation by the authorities. He bagged a gold medal in CISCE National Games held at Ahemdabad Gujarat 2018. He was also felicitated by the then District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari for his achievement.

Talking about how he developed interest in Taekwondo, he said, "I started my journey in 2016 as a professional sport by playing at the school level and then moving ahead at the bigger level by winning medals. Martial arts was my interest since childhood and I started enjoying the process of learning this art."

ALSO READ: Indian Olympics Association announces venue of next year's National Games | Details here

Atul Raghav is one of the top ten taekwondo players in the country. According to a report by a sports institute named Kreedon, Atul is a rising player of India and he is one of the most promising players in India in his weight category. Raghav is also an official in Uttar Pradesh Taekwondo Association (UPTA).

Raghav is now preparing for Heroes Cup 2023. "I want every sport to be treated same. For me, anyone who is wearing a blue jersey and playing for India is equal regardless of any sport. I feel proud of every athlete," he said.

Latest Sports News