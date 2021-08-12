Assam CM presents Rs 1 cr to Lovlina Borgohain, offers her DSP post in state police

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lovlina Borgohain

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain arrived in Guwahati on Thursday to a warm welcome as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received her at the airport.

As she glided down the steps of the aircraft, Sarma patted Borgohain on the back, before presenting her with the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' (hand towel), 'japi' (headgear) and a bouquet.

“With pride and glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medallist Lovlina Borgohain at Guwahati airport. Lovlina has ignited a billion dreams with her success at the Tokyo Olympics, and set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire to achieve big on the world stage,” he said. Sarma was accompanied by Sports Minister Bimal Borah.

The Assam CM also offered the post of DSP to the star boxer. He further said that a road in Guwahati will be named after Lovlina and a stadium will be constructed in the Olympic medallist's name in her home town -- Golaghat. Her coach will also be given Rs 10 lakhs.

Borgohain became only the third Indian boxer to finish on the Olympic podium, joining two of the biggest icons in Indian boxing -- six-time world champion M C Mary Kom and the very-decorated Vijender Singh.

The 23-year-old boxer then boarded a bus, customised with huge cut-outs of her, and headed to a city hotel where she will rest before being felicitated by the Assam government at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra here later in the day.

She will, however, not visit her village Baromukhiya in Golaghat during this visit, but return to Delhi to attend the Independence Day event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Olympic medallists.

(With PTI Inputs)