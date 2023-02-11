Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins shot put gold, Karanveer Singh claims silver

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Tajinderpal Singh Toor brought home the glory as he won the gold medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 with a throw of 19.49m. It is worth noting that Toor made a foul on his 1st attempt and the winning throw came in his 3rd and 5th attempts.

Singh won Silver during the last edition of the Championship in 2018 in Tehran with a throw of 19.18m. Ivan Ivanov claimed the Bronze medal with a throw of 18.10m throw, while Karanveer Singh, who happened to be the only other athlete to cross the 19m mark, claimed the silver medal.

Praveen Chitravel, India's reigning national champion in triple jump, clinched a silver medal with a jump of 16.98 meters. China's Olympian Fang Yaoqing took the gold with a 17.20 meter jump, while Yu Gyumin of South Korea secured the bronze medal with a 16.73 meter jump.

The Barman Dominance

Swapna Barman claimed silver in the women's pentathlon event, accruing a total of 4119 points. This was a new national indoor record. Swapna dominated the 60m hurdles, finishing in 8.64 seconds, and took second place in both the high jump with 1.75 meters and the long jump with 5.91 meters.

She was also placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 12.13 meters and sixth in the 800m sprint after completing it in 2:27.57. India's Sowmiya Murugan came in eighth place with 3654 points.



