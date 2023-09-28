Thursday, September 28, 2023
     
  5. Hangzhou Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in shooting and equestrian
Hangzhou Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in shooting and equestrian

Indian athletes across disciplines continue to impress in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. Shooting has been the most productive sport for the country in the ongoing event thus far, with the Indian shooters bagging numerous medals across disciplines. Day 5 can yield even more medals for India.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2023 6:57 IST
Shooting and equestrian
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP Shooting and equestrian

Hangzhou Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in shooting and equestrian

Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Games can bring a lot more medals to India's kitty as several Indian athletes will be competing in various medal events across different sports and disciplines. Shooting and equestrian are the two primary sports where India will be hoping to grab more medals on Thursday, September 28. Among some of the most eagerly-awaited events, the Indian men's hockey team will play its third game of the tournament against Japan. The Indian men's football team will also be in action and will take on Saudi Arabia in a round of 16 clash.

 

Live updates :Hangzhou Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in search of more medals in shooting

  • Sep 28, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Wushu

    Update:

    India's Roshibina Devi will be competing in her final event that gets underway at 7 am.

  • Sep 28, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    Women's team Round of 16:

    PV Sindhu beats Mongolia's Myagmartseren Ganbaatar 21-2, 21-3 to get India's campaign off to a flyer.

  • Sep 28, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Asian Games Day 5 Live

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day 5 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. There will be a lot of action coming your way as multiple sporting events and disciplines are lined up for today. So, stay tuned to our live blog throughout the day for all the latest and instant updates.

