Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND AP Shooting and equestrian

Hangzhou Asian Games Day 5 Live Updates: India in pursuit of more medals in shooting and equestrian

Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Games can bring a lot more medals to India's kitty as several Indian athletes will be competing in various medal events across different sports and disciplines. Shooting and equestrian are the two primary sports where India will be hoping to grab more medals on Thursday, September 28. Among some of the most eagerly-awaited events, the Indian men's hockey team will play its third game of the tournament against Japan. The Indian men's football team will also be in action and will take on Saudi Arabia in a round of 16 clash.

Latest Sports News