Asian Games 2023: Who is Esha Singh? Indian prodigy to clinch four medals in Hangzhou

Follow us on Image Source : PM NARENDRA MODI/ X Esha Singh

Esha Singh is on the verge of becoming a household name in India as the teenage shooting sensation has been one of the prominent contributors to India's ever-growing medal tally in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Esha,18, has already guided India to four medals - a gold and a silver in the 25m pistol team event and 10m air pistol team event respectively whereas individually she has won two silver medals in 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events.

Who is Esha Singh?

Esha was born on January 1, 2005, in Hyderabad and belongs to a family that is fully invested in sports. She started training at the tender age of 9 and went on to become a state-level junior champion in just a year.

Esha soon became the senior national champion and that too the youngest ever to hold the position. Touted as a child prodigy, Esha continues to deliver as per the expectations and her growing stature promises even more.

Her incredible feat at the ongoing Asian Games is no surprise as she is battle-hardened and driven to achieve more success. The bigger the stage the better she performs and the same was on display when she defeated established names like Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker four years into her professional career to become the youngest champion in India.

Latest Sports News