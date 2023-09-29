Friday, September 29, 2023
     
  5. Asian Games 2023: Who is Esha Singh? Indian prodigy to clinch four medals in Hangzhou

Esha Singh continues to contribute towards India's growing medal tally at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China. She has emerged as one of the most prominent contributors, winning four medals across multiple disciplines in shooting.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2023 12:09 IST
Esha Singh
Image Source : PM NARENDRA MODI/ X Esha Singh

Esha Singh is on the verge of becoming a household name in India as the teenage shooting sensation has been one of the prominent contributors to India's ever-growing medal tally in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Esha,18, has already guided India to four medals - a gold and a silver in the 25m pistol team event and 10m air pistol team event respectively whereas individually she has won two silver medals in 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events.

Who is Esha Singh?

Esha was born on January 1, 2005, in Hyderabad and belongs to a family that is fully invested in sports. She started training at the tender age of 9 and went on to become a state-level junior champion in just a year.

Esha soon became the senior national champion and that too the youngest ever to hold the position. Touted as a child prodigy, Esha continues to deliver as per the expectations and her growing stature promises even more.

Her incredible feat at the ongoing Asian Games is no surprise as she is battle-hardened and driven to achieve more success. The bigger the stage the better she performs and the same was on display when she defeated established names like Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker four years into her professional career to become the youngest champion in India.

